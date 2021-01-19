BMW, Audi End Car Subscription Service

More companies are turning to subscription-based services these days. This already happens with movies, TV shows, and music, sometimes this applies to software too. Now carmakers are also doing it.

However, it looks like a car subscription service wasn’t a great idea. BMW and Audi have both ended their respective car subscription services. Neither of the companies have mentioned why they ended these services, but it’s not that hard to figure out why. It just was not a sustainable business model.

Mercedes-Benz had previously launched such a service, but they later shut it down citing mediocre demand. There were also customer complaints about the hassle of having to move personal items from one car to another constantly. No doubt these could have been some of the reasons why BMW and Audi shuttered their programs as well.

There are still some companies that are moving ahead with their plans, like Volvo with its Volvo Care service is still ongoing. There is also Cadillac who could be looking to relaunch its Book service with car dealerships, but we’ll have to wait and see how well these programs do. These programs do well until the novelty wears off. The demand just is not there.

Source Ubergizmo

