Bluetooth Exploit Can Wipe Out Nearby iPhones

Bluetooth is a wireless connectivity option that we use for many things like pairing devices with headphones, speakers, keyboards, or mice. Sadly for iPhone users, it looks like a Bluetooth exploit has been discovered that can actually be used to remotely wipe nearby iPhones. That is scary.

The iPhone owner does not need to do anything on their end, which means that you don’t need to click any suspicious links, open strange emails, etc. According to a tweet by the researcher who discovered it, it can be as simple as the hacker riding around with a Bluetooth-enabled laptop in their backpack and remotely wiping iPhones around them. Like I said, scary.

However Apple has been made aware of the issue and apparently it is fixed in iOS 15.1. However, iOS 15.1 is still in beta, so this means that pretty much everyone not in the beta is vulnerable to the exploit. The researcher does not say how the exploit can be used, but they apparently plan on releasing a proof of concept.

Apparently the email Apple sent the researcher asked that they keep the details quiet until iOS 15.1 is released, which is October 25th, so we might have to wait until then to see the proof of concept to understand it better.

Source Ubergizmo

