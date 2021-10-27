BlizzConline 2022 Has Now Been Cancelled

Almost every year, Blizzard has held BlizzCon where gamers would gather and Blizzard would host panels, announce new games, updates to existing ones, and more. However, it looks like the company will be stopping for a while.

Blizzard is under a lot of scrutiny at the moment over workplace-related issues that have been in the news. So the company decided that BlizzConline 2022 probably wasn’t the best idea right now.

Blizzard says, “Any BlizzCon event takes every single one of us to make happen, an entire-company effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we care about so much. At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences.”

BlizzConline is basically an online-only event in place of the in-person event. This was started due to the pandemic which forced Blizzard to cancel BlizzCon last year and replace it with BlizzConline 2021.

However, Blizzard notes that while BlizzConline 2022 will no longer be happening, they’ll still be making product announcements and updates. So that is something at least. We suppose that it is better than nothing.

