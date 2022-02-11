Blizzard Working On A New Game In An Established Blizzard IP

Fans of Blizzard’s games know that for the most part, the company’s games have mostly focused on three major IPs: Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo. But now it looks like Blizzard could be working on a new game based on one of those franchises.

This is according to a recently-discovered job listing where Blizzard is hiring for a new Lead Content Designer. The job description calls on someone to “Champion a clear vision for mechanically and narratively interesting missions within an established Blizzard IP.”

So what IP is this? World of Warcraft is still ongoing, but we’re not sure if Warcraft 4 is the right direction as it could result in conflicting storylines. We also know that Diablo 4 is being developed so that can’t be it, and Blizzard’s latest franchise Overwatch has a sequel that’s also in the works, which leaves us with StarCraft. That seems like a good bet.

It has been years since StarCraft 2 was released and it was in 2020 that Blizzard announced that any further development on the title like patches and new content had ceased. This has led some to believe that maybe a new StarCraft game could be in the works. However, the description suggests that it might be some kind of RPG.

A long time ago Blizzard was developing a StarCraft stealth game called StarCraft: Ghost, but it was ultimately canceled. Maybe that is it.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals