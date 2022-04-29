Blizzard will unveil the first Warcraft mobile game on May 3rd

WoW is a super popular franchise. Almost two decades after its launch, World of Warcraft is still going strong. It really never slows down. In fact, the MMORPG saw its latest expansion drop in April and is actively working on ridable dragons for an update in the near future. But before this all happens, Blizzard has other plans. The company is taking the long-running game where it has never gone before. Mobile.

The game company announced via Twitter on Thursday that it will host a livestream premiere event on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 am Pacific on Reveal.Blizzard.com. This isn’t the first time that a console franchise has expanded into mobile. There’s Call of Duty and Fortnite, for instance, which have already launched their own versions for phones and tablets. However, other than that, there are very few details as to what the game will entail (aside from being set in the Warcraft Universe) or what gameplay mechanics will be used so we will have to be sure to follow on Tuesday for more coverage of WoW’s newest venture into the realm of mobile. It should be interesting to see what this game has to offer new and old players alike.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

