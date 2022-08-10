Blizzard to stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th

Here is some bad news if you enjoy Overwatch loot boxes. And who doesn’t? Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th, the studio announced in a blog post. That date coincides with the end of the game’s recently launched Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. Blizzard notes that players will still have the chance to earn free loot boxes after the 30th.

Also, the game will automatically open any loot boxes in a player’s inventory before the launch of Overwatch 2 on October 4th. With the new game set to replace Overwatch at that point, this will make sure that players don’t lose any skins and other cosmetics before the switch happens.

If you have been paying attention, back in June, Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 would abandon loot boxes in favor of a seasonal battle pass and a “consistently updated” in-game store. This move comes after the studio said that it would not release Diablo Immortal in Belgium and the Netherlands due to laws in those countries against that kind of monetization.

So you won’t be able to buy loot boxes anymore, but you can still earn them. So it isn’t all bad news if you really love the game.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Blizzard

