Blizzard says it won’t monetize Diablo IV

Diablo IV will have a different set of monetization systems than those found in Diablo Immortal, according to Blizzard itself. “To be clear, D4 is a full-price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences,” said Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson after the game’s latest showing during Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest presentation on Sunday. “We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions.”

Blizzard has promised to support Immortal, but is doing this through an in-game marketplace where players can purchase optional cosmetics, an “empowered” battle pass and “eternal orbs,”. But the gaming community thinks that Immortal has some of the most aggressive and predatory monetization systems in a Blizzard game ever. Some suggest that it would take someone 10 years or $110,000 to acquire enough “legendary gems” to equip their character with the best possible gear. And so, Diablo fans have been worried that Blizzard would employ similar monetization systems in Diablo 4 when it comes out in 2023.

However, Fergusson’s statement suggests Diablo IV will be closer to Diablo III which did not feature microtransactions. However it did launch with a controversial in-game auction house – and Blizzard went on to support the title with a $40 expansion in 2014 and a $15 DLC in 2017.

