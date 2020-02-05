Blizzard Offering Refunds For Warcraft 3: Reforged

Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise was extremely popular at one time and helped to spawn the company’s World of Warcraft MMORPG, which is one of the most popular MMORPG’s in the world. And so many gamers were excited for Warcraft 3: Reforged.

The game was recently released, but unfortunately, many were disappointed. Reviews of the game were mostly less than favorable. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that Blizzard is now offering customers automated and instant refunds via its website.

It looks like it doesn’t matter how long players have spent playing the game. The refunds are all automated and instant. Usually, refunds need to be processed, with a good reason provided, but according to the post on Reddit, Blizzard seems to be automatically processing these refunds for some reason.

It is unclear why Blizzard is doing that, but some have speculated that it could be due to concern that the FCC might want to investigate the company as some customers have been spreading complaint links. This is a quicker and quieter way to resolve it before it gets out of hand. It is just too bad that the game didn’t sit well with many hardcore fans this time around.

Source Ubergizmo

