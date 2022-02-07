Blizzard confirms Warcraft for mobile this year

Here’s some good news for mobile gamers. In its press release for its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Activision Blizzard has unveiled that it has plans to release Warcraft for mobile this year. Company CEO Bobby Kotick told investors a year ago that the developer made “multiple, mobile, free-to-play Warcraft experiences” that were in advanced development back then. However, Blizzard has not revealed more information about the games or a more concrete timeline, so we don’t know if its release plans include all those experiences or just a few.

The part of the company’s earnings results that talks about the franchise on mobile reads: “Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

We’ve heard rumors about a Warcraft mobile game since at least 2017. In 2018, we heard reports that Blizzard was working on a mobile entry for the franchise that will be similar to Pokémon Go, so apparently, it is an augmented reality title. Word is that it was being developed by an “incubation” team that was formed when co-founder Allen Adham returned to the company in 2016. The team was also behind the mobile game Diablo Immortal that’s coming out this very year.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Activision Blizzard

