Blizzard cancels BlizzCon 2021

Sadly, BlizzCon won’t return in 2021. Blizzard announced this on Wednesday as they feel that the coronavirus pandemic makes it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio. “Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation… and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November,” BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith said.

So what are they going to do instead? Blizzard plans to host a “global event” early next year that will have both online and in-person elements. To make up for the cancelation of BlizzCon 2020, Blizzard held BlizzConline back in February. They used the online-only event to reveal Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, and they also shared updates on previously announced titles like Diablo IV. Smith also said that the online component of next year’s event will be similar to BlizzConline, and promised to share more details soon.

Hopefully, that won’t take long as we are all eager to hear what they have planned for this online event. We should find out soon.

Source Engadget

