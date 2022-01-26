Blizzard Announces Plans For New Survival Game

When Blizzard first announced Overwatch, it was the company’s first new franchise in a long time. For decades, Blizzard has pretty much only concentrated on three franchises – StarCraft, Warcraft, and Diablo. It now looks like we can expect a new IP from the company. This should be interesting.

In an announcement on its website, Blizzard revealed that they are working on a new survival game that will be hitting PCs and consoles. The company says, “Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.”

We don’t know much about the game yet, but the company is looking to hire people to work on it and develop it. Given Blizzard’s release schedules, gamers should not expect to see this game for the next few years. It takes time. There is also always the chance it might end up getting canceled as well.

Overwatch was actually built on the remnants of Blizzard’s next-gen MMO which was known as Project Titan. We will let you know when we hear more.

Source Ubergizmo

Image Credit: Blizzard

