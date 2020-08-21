Black Ops: Cold War is the next Call of Duty title

The Call of Duty franchise is returning to an older conflict. On Wednesday, Activision shared the first teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. Activision promises to share more about the new title, including gameplay footage, on August 26th. So we don’t have long to wait.

The teaser provides a couple of hints about the game’s story. It is mostly archival footage of a TV interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, and we know that the story is “inspired by actual events.” It apparently involves Perseus, a Soviet spy who allegedly infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the height of World War II to steal secrets related to the atomic bomb. Perseus was never caught and may have worked their way into the highest areas of the US government.

This latest Call of Duty is kind of a return to roots for Raven Software, the studio that’s co-developing the game with Treyarch. Raven released Singularity in 2010, where you play as a US marine who gets sent back to 1955 when they investigate an island once held by the Soviet Union. The game didn’t sell well, so Activision has had the studio support the Call of Duty franchise ever since then.

Source Engadget

