BioWare Confirms New Mass Effect Game

While the original Mass Effect trilogy is probably one of the most loved space RPGs ever made, its sequel did not hit the right note with fans. Many players felt that it did not live up to the original series, which leaves a stain on an otherwise “perfect” franchise in their minds. It happens. Just look at Star Wars.

But we do have another chance for redemption. In an announcement from BioWare, the company has revealed that they are working on a new Mass Effect game, but we don’t know when exactly it would be released or what we can expect from it.

The post on BioWare’s website says, “Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.”

It seems like we might have to wait a while before we see any more news related to the game, but at least we know it is being worked on and will be headed our way at some point in the future.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals