BioShock Collection Could Hit The Nintendo Switch

We don’t know when we might see another BioShock game released in the near future, but we are hoping soon. But if you’re looking to replay the original BioShock trilogy, you might be in luck especially if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner. According to a leak, it looks like the BioShock Collection could be headed to the console.

A post on the Taiwan rating board’s website has revealed the potential existence of the collection for the Switch. The remastered collection was previously released for the PS4 and Xbox One a few years ago, so it makes sense that it could make its way onto the Switch, especially given how popular the console is at the moment.

The collection will include BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. It will also have all the additional DLC missions for the game that were released during their time. However, nothing has been confirmed yet so take it with a grain of salt for now. Hopefully, we’ll have something more concrete to share soon.

The success of the Switch has led to many publishers and developers porting their popular games to the console, so this could very well happen. It would not surprise us at all.

Source Ubergizmo

