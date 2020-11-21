Loop minimalist bike phone holder and mount from $40

After a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised over $400,000 thanks to over 7400 backers earlier this year, the Loop Mount phone holder for bikes is now available via Indiegogo InDemand, with early bird pledges available from £31 and delivery expected to take place during November 2020.

“We love to explore on our bikes and using a phone makes it quicker and easier than ever. But constantly checking directions in traffic is hassle and can be dangerous. We’ve always loved the idea of a phone holder, but hated the way they look and work. We created Loop out of frustration with the existing solutions on the market – they’re ugly, clunky to use or need accessories or phone cases just to work.”

“We created Loop from the ground up to be right for cycling. That means holding any size phone securely without ruining the look of your bike. We knew it needed to be quick and easy to use and that it shouldn’t need any accessories to work. We wanted to create something robust and beautifully engineered so started with an all-metal construction.

We’ve made Loop work with all major phones (including an iPhone 11 Pro Max) and all handlebars sizes (22.2mm to 31.8mm – that’s 7/8″ to 1 1/4″). It will fit a lot of stems as well if they are close to round. Most importantly it’s designed to look and feel like it’s part of your bike.”

Source : Indiegogo

