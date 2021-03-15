Bethesda games will get a frame rate boost on Xbox

Microsoft launched the FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X and S back in February for its backward-compatible Xbox One titles. Only five titles got the upgrade at the time, which gives you a way to play the older games at higher frame rates without needing to use mods. But now, five more Bethesda games are getting FPS Boost support: Those games are Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

The newly added games with FPS Boost were revealed during the latest episode of The Official Xbox Podcast with Xbox Live’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb and Xbox senior communications manager Jeff Rubenstein. You’ll be happy to know that all five are available on Microsoft Game Pass, and are playable on both Xbox and PC. Some were added just after Bethesda officially became part of Xbox after the completion of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media.

Games with this feature have their framerates doubled from 30 to 60FPS to prevent screen tears and look better, although some can even be played at 120FPS on the brand new consoles. We don’t know when the games are getting FPS Boost. It could arrive with the next major Xbox Series X and S update.

