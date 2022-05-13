Bethesda delays Starfield until 2023

Sadly, two of Bethesda’s highest-profile games won’t make their long-promised release dates. It does happen in the business but is happening more and more often. The Microsoft-owned company has delayed both the sci-fi RPG Starfield and Arkane’s vampire shooter Redfall until the first half of 2023. The developers have “incredible ambitions” and need the extra time to deliver the “best, most polished” titles they can, according to Bethesda.

We are all for quality and the extra time should mean better games in the end. The studio did promise deep-dive gameplay explorations for the two projects “soon.” Starfield was previously set to ship on November 11th this year, while Redfall was set to launch in the summer.

These are not the only major games that are delayed to 2023. Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild sequel and EA’s PGA Tour are also pushed back. Bethesda’s delays may hurt more than usual, though. Starfield is a tentpole game that will show what the company can do under Microsoft, while Redfall is building on the hype of previous Arkane successes like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. The waits may be worth itit, but they will prevent Bethesda from ending 2022 with some blockbuster releases for the current year.

