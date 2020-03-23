Best Buy and GameStop limit stores to curbside pickup

Two of the bigger tech retailers in the US have temporarily dropped in-store shopping in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting March 22nd, Best Buy and GameStop have limited shoppers to delivery and curbside pickup. At Best Buy, you’ll get “enhanced curbside service” where you can not only pick up online orders but ask the store staff to get and sell products if you couldn’t order them online.

Delivery is still an option, although Best Buy has paused in-home installations and repairs which makes sense. They will only drop off products at your door now. You can still get in-home consultations, but you’ll be limited to virtual help for now.

GameStop’s move is a little simpler given the products it sells: you’re now limited to conventional curbside pickup and online deliveries.

The stores are taking better care of employees though. Staff won’t have to work if they aren’t “comfortable” with coming in, and those who’ve lost their working hours will receive two weeks’ pay based on a 10-week average. GameStop is also reimbursing benefit-eligible staff with a month of the employee portion of their benefit expenses. That is going to help employees quite a bit.

Hopefully, this helps curb the spread of the virus.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals