Battletoads hits Xbox One and PC on August 20th

It’s been a long time coming and fans have been waiting forever, but you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks to play the first Battletoads game since the mid-’90s. We first heard about Battletoads in 2018 and while the initial plan was to release it last year, that never happened. However, it is looking like it was worth the even longer wait.

Fans know that the game has a distinct look, thanks to hand-drawn visuals. There should be plenty to keep you busy here. The game will jump between different genres, including platformer, shoot ’em up and beat ’em up. If you have never played it, you are in for a good time.

The game has both 2D and 3D levels, and there’s a new take on the notoriously difficult Turbo Tunnel stage from the original game. Battletoads also supports three-player couch co-op, so you can rope in a couple of friends or family members to help you play and get through some of the harder levels.

Battletoads will arrive on Xbox One and PC on August 20th. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-load it now though. It has been a long time coming and now it is almost here.

Source Engadget

