Battlefield V Will Have One Last Standalone Update This Summer

The last time EA released a Battlefield game was in 2018 with Battlefield V. So it is about time that the company starts work on a new Battlefield title, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that EA will be winding down on major updates made to the game as they move on to other things.

A post on EA’s website says, “As you are aware, the current Battlefield V Chapter, Into the Jungle, wraps up on April 29. As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update.”

This will be an update and not a new chapter. Battlefield V was released with six chapters so they could spread out the content of the game further, but this new update will not be a new chapter. It will come with a new map, new weapons, and some other tweaks. The company does plan on releasing it this June, but these plans could change due to the coronavirus pandemic

EA did previously confirm that there will not be a new Battlefield title in 2020, so we have a wait for a new one. We will have to wait until at least 2021 or even 2022.

Source Ubergizmo

