Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall

We’ve known for a while that EA has been working on a standalone mobile version of its Battlefield games and that it plans to release sometime in 2022. Well, now the publisher shared new details on the upcoming release.

EA plans to begin beta testing Battlefield Mobile this fall with “a series of smaller playtests” involving players in Indonesia and the Philippines who use Android devices. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, [and] add new regions,” the company said.

The initial beta test will only have a single map called Grand Bazaar and the Conquest game mode. EA did ay they would share more details about other maps and modes closer to Battlefield Mobile’s 2022 release date. The company also confirmed the game would be a free-to-play title that will “only” include cosmetic items. You’ll earn some of those through optional seasonal battle passes. Just be aware that Battlefield Mobile won’t support crossplay between any console or PC versions of the Battlefield franchise since it is “being built specially for mobile.”

If you live in Indonesia or the Philippines, you can pre-register on the Google Play Store to get more information about the beta tests. The rest of us will have to wait.

Source Engadget

