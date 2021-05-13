Battlefield 6 to be available for last-gen game consoles

If you have not bought a Playstation 5 yet or an Xbox series X, the good news is that you won’t need them to play the next Battlefield game. EA chief Andrew Wilson told investors that Battlefield 6 will be available on “both current gen and next-gen” consoles. The new title will be focused on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but you won’t need one of the newer systems to play. That is great news for gamers who have not yet invested in the newest consoles.

The future release will take advantage of more recent hardware to improve physics, AI and the “immersive nature,” Wilson said.

The decision to maintain legacy support isn’t surprising. The PS5 and new Xbox models are still young, plus there have been ongoing shortages that have limited the number of systems in gamers’ hands. There were just 7.8 million PS5s sold as of the end of March, versus over 115.2 million PS4s as of the end of 2020. It makes sense since EA would miss out on millions in sales if it limits important game franchises to just newer consoles, and the situation is unlikely to improve by the time the new Battlefield game launches. It is a smart move.

Source Engadget

