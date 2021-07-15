Battlefield 2042 to split cross-play between console generations

Cross-play in Battlefield 2042 is still in development, but it looks like there won’t be a way for all players to join the same lobbies.

During an upcoming invite-only playtest, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC players will be able to jump into games together. DICE will split the player pool between gamers on those platforms and those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC and console players can opt-out from playing against each other if they want.

Dividing players between console generations might be a disappointment to some, but it makes sense. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will have smaller lobbies than on PC and current consoles, with 64 players instead of 128, and condensed maps. Aside from that, gameplay will be the same on all platforms.

Cross-progression is also in the works. Your progress and items will carry over from one platform to another, so if you jump between PC and PlayStation or Xbox, you’ll have access to all of your stuff.

DICE will use bots to fill lobbies when needed to improve matchmaking and get you into matches quicker. Players will always have priority over AI of course.

The bots won’t be able to use wingsuits or class-based abilities though. The AI soldiers can revive teammates, call in vehicles and capture objectives. You’ll also be able to battle bots in solo and co-op modes too.

