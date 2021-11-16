Battlefield 2042 To Have No Voice Chat At Launch

EA’s latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042, is expected to launch on the 19th of November. But now it looks like it might not launch with all of its features ready. According to the game’s developer DICE, they told Polygon that the game will not have voice chat available at the launch of the game. This is sure to disappoint some fans.

Voice chat is crucial for games like these, so it seems a bit odd that DICE isn’t including it at launch. The company did not give a reason why the feature is not launching with the game, but they did state that the feature will be coming to the game sometime after the game gets released, they just did not say exactly when it would be available.

Having voice chat is crucial if you’re trying to play team-based modes. It helps players get organized, relay information to each other, come up with strategies, and more, so not having the feature could make the game slightly more difficult for players.

It will most likely hit gamers who play the Hazard Zone mode of the game the hardest. Hopefully it won’t take long for them to ready the feature for the game after launch.

Source Ubergizmo

