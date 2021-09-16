Battlefield 2042 delayed to November 19th

Battlefield 2042 is the next game in EA’s first-person shooter series and sadly now it has been delayed. Instead of coming out on October 22nd as was previously announced, the game is now scheduled to launch almost a month later on November 19th. EA announced the delay in a message by Oskar Gabrielson, the CEO of series developer DICE. Like many other games lately, DICE noted that the delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” Gabrielson said. “With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

DICE promised that it would share details on Battlefield 2042’s open beta later in the month. The delay means we will have to wait longer to play the sequel to Battlefield 5, but at least it is still coming out in 2021. And we want it to be the best it can be so that is not bad.

Source Engadget

