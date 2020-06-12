Bang & Olufsen Is Making Official Xbox Accessories

The problem with a lot of gaming gear is that they tend to look stupid rather than stylish. Many have bright RGB lights that apparently are appealing to gamers, or at least the gamer aesthetic. But if you prefer something a bit more classy and understated, then you might be happy to hear that Bang & Olufsen are getting into the gaming accessories market.

The company teased on Twitter that they are working with Microsoft to develop official Xbox-related accessories. The company has yet to officially reveal what it is they are working on, but given the company’s audio background, it will most likely be speaker or headphones related. Gamers should love what they offer.

Bang & Olufsen VP Christoffer Poulsen said, “The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftsmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found this ideal partner to realise that potential.”

So soon we will have some cool new gaming gear.

Source Ubergizmo

