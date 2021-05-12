Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance Is Getting A PC Port

PC gamers who are familiar with the Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 series, might be excited about the third game in the series. While we are still waiting for an official release date for the third title, PC gamers will be happy to learn that Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance will be getting a PC port after all these years. It is about time.

If you are unfamiliar, Dark Alliance is part of the Baldur’s Gate series. It was originally released on consoles back in 2001. The game has made it onto almost every console there is, like the PS2, the original Xbox, and even modern consoles like the Nintendo Switch (not yet released), but it has never been ported onto the PC. That’s a big oversight, but at least it is being corrected now.

The announcement was made by Black Isle Studios, who was the publisher for the Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 titles as well as the Dark Alliance series. The game is a bit dated so it will be interesting to see how well it holds up on modern systems. Still if you want to play it on PC soon you can.

The tweet suggests that the game will be launched later this year but no specific dates have been mentioned yet.

Source Ubergizmo

