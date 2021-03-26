Back 4 Blood delayed until October 12th

You’ll need to wait a bit longer than expected to play Turtle Rock’s spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. You guessed it, the studio and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have delayed the team-based zombie shooter Back 4 Blood from a June 22nd date to October 12th. Fans will just have to be patient if they want some zombie fun.

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this,” according to the developer. The studio and Warner Bros. also said that there will be an open beta this summer, so you might be able to get some playtime in early if you are lucky. Back 4 Blood is coming to the usual platforms: PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We just have to wait a while longer to experience it.

This is the latest of several delays for games published by Warner Bros. Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, which takes place in the Batman universe, were both scheduled to arrive this year. Instead, they will arrive in 2022 instead. Hopefully it is a case of better late than never.

Source Engadget

