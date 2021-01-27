Babylon 5 Remastered now available on HBO Max

Almost thirty years after its first broadcast Babylon 5 is finally getting an upgrade. Has it been that long? Warner Bros. is launching Babylon 5 Remastered both as a digital download (from iTunes and Amazon) and on HBO Max. It might not be the perfect version of the show that the creators always wanted, but it’s likely the best we’re going to get.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said that Babylon 5 Remastered has been scanned from the original camera negative. The film sequences were scanned in 4K and then “finished,” or downscaled, back to HD, with a dirt and scratch clean-up. There was also color correction. The show’s CGI and composite sequences have been digitally upscaled to HD with only some minor tweaks where necessary.

In order to maintain visual quality and fidelity between the show’s filmed and effects sequences, the new version is only available in 4:3. That’s the same format that the show was originally broadcast in, rather than widescreen. You can get all five seasons of the show, newly restored.

The pilot movie, The Gathering, has also been thrown in as an extra for fans, but without remastering. It is the 1998 re-edited and re-scored version that aired to promote the show’s move from PTEN to TNT. This is great news for fans.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals