Babylon 5 is being rebooted

One of the greatest sci-fi shows ever is now being rebooted. Some 23 years after its original run, Babylon 5 is making its way back to TV. According to Variety, The CW has ordered a reboot of the sci-fi series. That may be good news or bad news depending on how you look at it, but one thing that is good news is that original creator J. Michael Straczynski is attached to the project. That instantly makes this a must watch in my book.

That’s very good news because Straczynski poured his heart and soul into the series, writing 92 of the 110 episodes that make up Babylon 5. At the moment, there are not many details on the production, but what we do know is that it’s being billed as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” It would have to be since many of the stars have passed on. None of the original actors from the series, including Bruce Boxleitner, are currently attached to the project, but that of course may change. This show was ahead of its time in many ways. It told a serialized story long before shows like The Wire popularized the format. It will be interesting to see what comes of this new show.

Source Engadget

