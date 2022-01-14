Baby Shark Is The First YouTube Video To Reach 10 Billion Views

Remember way back when PSY’s catchy “Gangnam Style” broke the internet and became the first YouTube video to hit 1 billion views? As of now, the video has over 4 billion views, which is very impressive, but we might now have a new winner in “Baby Shark”. Now the song is stuck in your head right?

Based on the YouTube counter, it looks like the popular kid’s song has become the first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views. The video broke the record back in November 2020 where it became YouTube’s most-viewed video at over 7 billion views, and it looks like it has grown by an additional 3 billion views since then.

The song was originally released in 2016, created by South Korean educational company, Pinkfong, and performed by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. The video and song itself were pretty popular in Asia, but it was only in 2019 where American media started picking up on it and it became a TV show on Nickelodeon and was also made into a cereal in case you didn’t know.

The song has also been popular on social media platforms like TikTok where teens and adults filmed themselves dancing to the kid’s song. Maybe it will reach 20 billion one day.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals