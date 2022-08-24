Avatar is returning to theaters

Avatar: The Way of Water will release this December, but it’s a sequel to a film that came out 13 years ago. Most of us can barely remember what happened on last week’s episode of any given show. So what can you do? James Cameron has a solution: rerelease the first Avatar in theaters. According to a trailer released on Tuesday, the 2009 movie is coming back to theaters for two weeks starting September 23rd and will be shown in “all formats,” including IMAX, 4K / HDR, and… 3D.

Disney’s removed Avatar from its Disney Plus streaming service, so you can’t watch it there. Disney’s ploy to force you into a theater to re-watch Avatar may help you get a refresh on all the jargon and world-building.

Movies coming back to theaters to prepare us for a sequel isn’t a new thing. They did this with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight on The Dark Knight Rises’ opening night, and some theaters have done similar things for some Marvel movie releases. Even James Cameron’s Titanic has come back to theaters before and will come back again next year.

In short, it will get people caring about this franchise again if all goes well.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

