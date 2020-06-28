Backfire automatic watch features unique transmission mechanism

BackFire is a unique automatic watch launched via Kickstarter this month that features an innovative transmission system to power the watches mechanism. Early bird pledges are now available and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of 2020. “BackFire watches integrate automobile’s transmission system, to create the super unique watch.” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its features, unique design and pledge options.

More information on the design, inspiration and features of the automatic watch available in four different design styles jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. Each watch comes with two years warranty and an Italian leather strap, with free worldwide shipping included in the pricing.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals