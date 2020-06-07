Roadie 3 automatic instrument tuner $99

A new automatic instrument tuner, Roadie 3, has raised nearly $300,000 by a Kickstarter with still 27 days remaining on its campaign thanks to nearly 3,000 backers. The develop and team have blasted past their required pledge goal and their latest instrument tuner builds on the previous award-winning Roadie 2 & Roadie Bass devices.

Early bird pledges are now available from $99 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its features and wide-ranging of supported instruments.

“Roadie 3 is our new flagship automatic instrument tuner. It helps you find your sound fast with quicker rotation and enhanced accuracy to keep your tunings consistently dead-on.Roadie 3 is built with carefully tooled and proprietary audio algorithms. Its next-generation vibration detection delivers improved tuning accuracy and enhanced noise immunity.”

“Roadie 3 can tune almost all instruments with geared pegs in just seconds. Like what you ask? How about electric guitars, acoustic guitars, classical guitars with nylon strings, pedal steel guitars, ukuleles, mandolins, banjos, to name a few.

We have also seen musicians tune their lap steel guitars, bouzouki, mountain dulcimer, santoor, cigar box guitar, qanun with geared pegs, violins with planetary pegs, and many other exotic instruments using Roadie 3’s predecessor! Others have even created custom instruments such as the charango, the guitalele, the bandurria, and the baglama. No matter the number of strings, just keep the lowest string above 27 hertz. This is the lowest note Roadie 3 will be able to detect.”

Source : Kickstarter

