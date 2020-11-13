Catson automatic cleaning cat litter box

Cat owners looking for an automated Litter cleaning system may be interested in the Catson launched via Kickstarter this month. Equipped with multiple sensors for motion detection the cat litter box automatically scoops and stores waste for hassle free litter box maintenance, say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $199 or £152, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Catson Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Catson project play the promotional video below.

“Catson is designed to sit low to the ground so it’s easier for cats to step into without putting extra stress on their little bones. An appropriate distance (0.6 inches) between the ground and the entrance helps those old cats get into the box easier.”

“Catson is equipped with sensors for motion detection including 4 gravity sensors and 1 microwave sensor. Once the cat approaches the machine, any movement will stop automatically. After the cat does its business, a new cleaning cycle will begin. A built-in LED weight scale helps you keep a close eye on your cat’s weight. Changes in a cat’s weight are an important indicator of health. Each time the cat enters Catson, the intelligent body scale will provide an accurate weight for record-keeping. “

Catson is perfect for cats of all sizes from small kitties (1.54lbs) to large cats (22lbs). The globe’s spacious chamber has room for all of them. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Catson crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

