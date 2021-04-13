Automated Domino’s Pizza Deliveries Coming To Houston

For food delivery, we have always relied on people to make those deliveries for us. But in Houston, if you plan on ordering a pizza from Domino’s, you might be able to look forward to your pizza being delivered by a driverless car. All thanks to a team-up between the pizza company and Nuro.

This won’t become a permanent thing yet. This is a pilot program that will only be available to certain customers who make a prepaid delivery order from the Domino’s store located at Woodland Heights. It is a start. It will also only be available on certain dates and times since you can’t expect the driverless car to work all day.

Customers simply place their order and they will then receive a PIN unique to their order. When the Nuro car arrives, you just enter the PIN on the touchscreen which will then unlock the car’s doors and customers can then retrieve their food. Simple.

Dennis Maloney, Domino’s chief innovation officer says, “This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot, and how it affects store operations. We look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support the customers’ needs.”

Source Ubergizmo

