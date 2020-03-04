Atari’s Missile Command is returning as a mobile game

Atari has been feeling Missile Command nostalgia for a while now with re-released games and even plans for a possible movie. Now it’s developing Missile Command: Recharged, a more modernized version of the classic base defense game for Android and iOS.

The touch input is a big update, but you’ll also see an upgrade system, power-ups, achievements, and online leaderboards. There’s even an augmented reality mode where you can play on a virtual cabinet in your room if you have memories of spending all your quarters at the arcade. That’s pretty cool.

The game will be available in spring as a free-to-play title with ads, although there will be a purchase option to play the game ad-free as well. So celebrate Missile Command’s 40th anniversary (You might know that it first hit arcades in July 1980). It shows how far gaming has come over four decades. A game that used to require a huge cabinet and a trackball now fits easily into your pocket. And it has a lot more features than the original. Times have certainly changed.

Atari fans will want to get in on this action and relive some memories from the 1980s. No quarters required this time though.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals