Atari Themed Hotels Coming To The US

You don’t hear about Atari these days when it comes to gaming. It is all Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. But back in the day companies like Atari were extremely relevant. These days, Atari is no longer the gaming powerhouse that it once was, but it seems that the company is hoping to stay relevant.

How so? In the form of Atari themed hotels. For real. While Atari isn’t getting into the hotel business, the company will be licensing out its brand to True North Studio, a real estate developer in the US, and the GSD Group. This will result in branded hotels that will be spread out across eight cities in the US.

According to the press release, “The Atari hotels will feature common areas following the latest trends in hospitality, with a focus on the video game universe and the Atari brand. They will include a state of the art eSport studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, a bakery, a movie theatre and a gym. They are targeted at family or business travelers, providing a luxurious, relaxed and one-of-a-kind experience.”

The first hotel should break ground in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. Other cities are expected to follow soon after, like Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. The 80s are back!

Source Ubergizmo

