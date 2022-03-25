Atari and Cariuma create a 50th anniversary sneaker collection

Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some new sneakers. The gaming company announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with sustainable footwear maker, Cariuma. The collection will consist of five designs on top of two of Cariuma’s most popular sneaker styles, the Chuck Taylor-Esque OCA Low and the Vans-like Catiba Pro.

The Catiba Pros retail for $98 and will come in black and white versions while the $89 OCA Lows will have a red color layout and black and white. Both have the Atari logo, but the two styles will be discernible since the Lows have the words “Game On” where the Pro’s have a pixelated Cariuma logo. The sneakers are made from eco-friendly materials including GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, and recycled plastics. Every pair purchased will plant two trees in the Amazon rainforest.

This isn’t the first time that video games and fashion have mashed up, Far from it. Playstation released branded footwear through Nike and Adidas and Xbox had a team-up at one point too. There was even an Atari speaker hat released a while back. So this is just the latest. The Atari x Cariuma collection is available online at Cariuma.com if you like what you see.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Cariuma

