At Least Three Future Call Of Duty Games Will Come To The PlayStation

After Microsoft’s announcement that they will be acquiring Activision Blizzard, many gamers have wondered what this will mean for future Activision Blizzard titles and if they will continue to be available for non-Microsoft platforms in the future.

Where the Call of Duty franchise is concerned, Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously said that they will be keeping Call of Duty on the PlayStation, but we don’t know if this is a temporary thing or if after a while Microsoft will make it an exclusive. Fans of Call of Duty can rest assured that this won’t be the case, at least for the foreseeable future.

This news is according to a tweet by Jason Schreier where he claims that at least three future Call of Duty titles will still be released on the PlayStation even after Microsoft closes their acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This will of course include this year’s Call of Duty, 2023’s release, and Warzone 2 in 2023.

Schreier does note that after that, the future of the franchise’s availability on the PlayStation is not so clear. This does not mean that we won’t see any more COD titles on the PlayStation after that, it’s just that it might be harder to tell at the moment. It is dependent on Microsoft successfully closing their acquisition of Activision Blizzard which is expected to conclude in 2023.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

