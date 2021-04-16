Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s First Major Expansion Is Delayed

Fans of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have been looking forward to the launch of the game’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids. Sadly for these players, Ubisoft has posted an update on the Assassin’s Creed official Twitter account announcing that the expansion has been delayed.

According to Ubisoft, the reason for the delay is to give gamers a “more refined experience”. The expansion was originally supposed to be released towards the end of April, on April 29th, but now it looks like the expansion has been pushed to May 13th, which is a few weeks later. That’s not too bad, but we have to wait longer.

Other games have been delayed for much longer, so it’s a minor inconvenience at most. Also, it helps to make the game better for all. Games that are rushed are never a great experience. And both the developer and the players both suffer when that happens. So it’s not a bad thing to wait a bit longer to play the game.

A good example would be CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, which despite the many delays was still considered rushed, resulting in a huge mess for a game that was very highly anticipated by fans.

Source Ubergizmo

