Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Be Shorter Than Odyssey

Gamers like getting a good value for money from their games. This can come in the form of a long game that takes a long time to complete, how replayable it is, and so on. But a game that takes 100 hours to complete doesn’t make it better. There are plenty of simple and short games out there that are much more compelling in some cases.

This was one of the criticisms about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was an epic endeavor for Ubisoft, but some gamers feel that the extra content was not meaningful and was a bit slow. Ubisoft has heard these complaints and with the upcoming Valhalla title, Ubisoft will be making the game shorter and smaller.

This comes from a tweet by Ubisoft Middle East’s head of communications Malek Teffaha who posted on Twitter that Valhalla addresses some of the concerns of Odyssey, like its overall length. We’re not sure how much smaller or shorter Valhalla will be, but Ubisoft did previously state that the game is expected to cover quite a large region, so there is still a bit of an epic feel to it likely.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was announced last week with a pretty impressive trailer. The game does not have a specific release date yet, but Ubisoft is looking to make it available in the holiday 2020 season.

Source Ubergizmo

