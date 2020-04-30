Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla takes place in the Viking Age

Thanks to a full-day livestream, we now have a better idea of when and where the next Assassin’s Creed game will take place. In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you will play an assassin at some point during the Viking Age, which took place between 793 and 1066 CE. Sounds interesting, huh?

Publisher and developer Ubisoft picked announced the new game through a Photoshop livestream. An artist slowly built out the image above while fans speculated about the setting and classic songs from the series like “Ezio’s Family” played in the background. At one point in the stream, over 50,000 people across Twitch and YouTube tuned in to watch artist Kode Abdo.

The Viking Age setting was rumored before, but the way in which Abdo built out the scene left some doubting it for much of the day. The ruin you see in the foreground started out as a castle, leading some fans to speculate that the title would take place closer to the time of the Norman conquest of England.

The two most recent Assassin’s Creed games, Odyessy and Origins, had players visit Ptolemaic Egypt and Peloponnesian War-era Greece. The last time the franchise visited the British Isles was in 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which was set at the end of the industrial revolution. More news about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be coming.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals