Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion Are Losing Cloud Saves

Aside from potential privacy concerns regarding saving items into the cloud, cloud storage and syncing is an amazing tool. It lets you access content from anywhere on any device, and normally, companies invest in robust hardware with 24/7 support so that your storage should be very secure.

Sadly, it seems that for many gamers who rely on Ubisoft’s cloud saves, there might be an issue that is affecting titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. Gamers are reporting that they are unable to access their cloud saves and are greeted by messages claiming that the data is corrupt, ultimately rendering them inaccessible.

This is frustrating since gamers might have already racked up countless hours of playtime, only to have it all gone in a flash. They have to start from scratch again. While it seems like an issue with Ubisoft’s cloud saves, others don’t think so. Ubisoft is keeping quiet on the issue, for now, so we won’t know until they come forward with a statement.

It is unclear how many players are affected or if there is some kind of resolution to the issue, but until we hear more on this, gamers will have to wait for a fix.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals