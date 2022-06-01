Assassin’s Creed Origins gets a 60FPS boost on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Yes, you read that right. Ubisoft is upgrading an older Assassin’s Creed game for the modern consoles that we play today. The developer has revealed that a 60 frames per second update for 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 2nd. That is just a few days away. However, the boost doesn’t appear to include 4K support or other visual embellishments, but this could still help to breathe new life into the game if you haven’t played it in a while.

Though it’s not clear what prompted a 60FPS boost for a game released three years before PS5 and Xbox Series consoles even existed. Ubisoft did release a similar upgrade for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2021, but that was a year earlier and for a more recent title. Though Origins was one of the better-received recent games in the franchise. So it could be argued that Ubi has a strong incentive to rejuvenate interest in the series ahead of Infinity. If nothing else, those of you who want to return to an alternate reality take on ancient Egypt will be pleased with this news and will likely want to check it out on June 2nd.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Ubisoft

