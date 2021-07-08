Assassin’s Creed could become an online game

Assassin’s Creed games have typically been self-contained, but Ubisoft may change all of that. Bloomberg sources are claiming that Ubisoft is developing Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a project that turns the series into a live online service like Grand Theft Auto Online. Instead of playing mostly by yourself in one historical period, you would join other players across “multiple settings” that would grow and evolve over time. You’d have a reason to keep playing and paying for a long time. After all, AC currently relies heavily on DLC and frequent sequels to keep things fresh.

While there would be individual games tied to Infinity with their own look and feel, they’d all be linked together. Ubisoft confirmed that Infinity exists, but wouldn’t explain the game in detail. It’s for fans who want a “more cohesive approach” to the game universe, they said.

However, upheaval at the company might threaten the project. Ubisoft recently unified its Montreal and Quebec City teams. While this could strengthen the quality of releases, Quebec will lead the franchise, but that studio and Montreal have a bitter rivalry.

Then there are the misconduct claims that led to the company firing its chief creative officer and some studio leaders. A spokeswoman said the company had investigated all claims and taken appropriate actions, but Bloomberg’s contacts said that managers accused of abuse remained in senior roles and that employees were apparently reporting racism and sexism that was being ignored.

So I guess we will see if the company can weather these storms first.

Source Engadget

