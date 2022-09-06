Arcane is the first streaming series to win an animated Emmy award

Netflix’s League of Legends-based animated series Arcane has won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, becoming the first streaming series to win in this category. It beat out some heavy competition like Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and What If…?. “It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories,” said Arcane co-creator Christian Linke.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Jinx), Hailee Steinfeld (Vi) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn). It was picked up for a second season by Netflix last year, suggesting that the streamer was willing to embrace high-budget video game-based productions. The first season had almost 34.2 million viewing hours in its first week on Netflix’s top 10 charts, which made it second in views at that time. It also garnered very positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Riot Games and Arcane animation studio Fortiche worked together to introduce Jinx to League of Legends in 2013 and they plan to join forces on “other to-be-announced” projects on top of Arcane, though we have no details on those just yet.

Also, What If…? didn’t leave the Creative Arts Emmys without an award either. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for his voiceover work on the first season. “What a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him… but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future,” his wife Taylor Simone Ledward said while accepting the award.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Netflix

