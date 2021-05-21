Apple’s Take From Fortnite’s In-App Purchases Is Crazy

With the Apple VS Epic lawsuit happening, people are taking sides. Some say that Epic deserves it because they violated the rules of the App Store that they followed for years. Others argue that Apple’s 30% cut from app sales and in-app purchases crazy and that maybe it is time someone took them on.

Either way, it’s easy to see why Epic isn’t thrilled by Apple’s practices. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple’s App Store gaming business development head Michael Schmid recently took the stand to provide testimony in the case, and he revealed that Apple made an estimated $100 million from Fortnite alone. So yeah, you can see why Epic is upset.

Schmid did not provide a specific amount as he felt that it would be “inappropriate”, so we don’t know if it is a higher figure or lower. Either way, $100 million is a massive amount of money for Apple who you might argue did “nothing” to earn such a huge cut. Also, this is just from Fortnite alone, not counting other popular apps that are also giving Apple their 30% cut. One can only imagine the actual numbers.

Apple deserves their cut, but this seems excessive.

Schmid did argue that Apple helped Fortnite by spending $1 million on advertising over 11 months on the App Store. This case could go either way.

Source Ubergizmo

