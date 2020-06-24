Geeky Gadgets

Apple’s Safari Can Now Detect If Your Password Has Been Breached

We’ve seen our share of massive hacks of customer databases. There is always a good chance that one of your accounts might have been compromised. While this is a problem, one way you can isolate the issue would be to ensure that all your accounts use different passwords. That’s a good start.

If you use a different password for all your accounts, it would limit how many accounts a hacker could get into. For macOS users, the good news is that if you use Safari as your browser, a change coming to Safari in the macOS Big Sur update is the ability for Safari to detect when you’re using a password that might have been compromised.

Safari checks against a database of leaked passwords to see if the password you’re using could be a problem. If so you might be prompted to change it or use a new one. This isn’t exactly a new feature as Google had previously launched a password checkup tool to accomplish the same thing. Mozilla’s Firefox browser also has a similar feature built in.

This is a tool that will add another layer of safety to your passwords so it is very worthwhile.

