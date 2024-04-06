Apple’s iOS 17.5 Features Revealed (Video)

The release of iOS 17.5 beta 1 marks a significant update across Apple’s entire ecosystem, introducing a suite of new features, changes, and updates designed to enhance user experience and functionality. If you’re an Apple fan or just keen on keeping up with the latest in tech, this overview will shed light on what’s new, what’s changed, and what remains the same in the latest iteration of Apple’s operating system.

Significant Update Size and Scope

First off, the iOS 17.5 Beta 1 release is not just a minor tweak but a considerable overhaul requiring a hefty download of 6.48 GB. This is because the update essentially reinstalls the OS to incorporate the myriad of changes across not just iOS but also iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePodOS, macOS, and VisionOS. Both developers and public beta testers have access to this update, signaling Apple’s intent to refine and perfect its software across devices.

Key Features and Enhancements

Diving into the meat of the update, here are the standout features and changes you’ll encounter in iOS 17.5:

The build number for this beta version is 21F5048f, a detail that might seem minor but is crucial for developers tracking the update’s progress and stability.

for this beta version is 21F5048f, a detail that might seem minor but is crucial for developers tracking the update’s progress and stability. Connectivity improvements come courtesy of a modem update, which aims to iron out any existing connectivity issues, ensuring smoother, more reliable internet access.

come courtesy of a modem update, which aims to iron out any existing connectivity issues, ensuring smoother, more reliable internet access. In a nod to regulatory changes, EU side loading is now a feature, allowing developers in the European Union to host their apps on their websites. This means users can install apps outside of the Apple App Store, offering more flexibility and choice.

is now a feature, allowing developers in the European Union to host their apps on their websites. This means users can install apps outside of the Apple App Store, offering more flexibility and choice. The Books app gets a boost with the introduction of reading goals, making it easier for users to track their daily reading progress and set personal objectives.

gets a boost with the introduction of reading goals, making it easier for users to track their daily reading progress and set personal objectives. Podcast and weather widget updates include aesthetic changes like podcast widgets matching the color theme of the podcast and a slight font update for the weather widget, enhancing visual consistency and readability.

include aesthetic changes like podcast widgets matching the color theme of the podcast and a slight font update for the weather widget, enhancing visual consistency and readability. Privacy and security see enhancements with an updated icon for Pass Key access in web browsers, fortifying user security during web navigation.

see enhancements with an updated icon for Pass Key access in web browsers, fortifying user security during web navigation. For those intrigued by augmented reality, Spatial Personas for VisionOS offers a groundbreaking feature that enables content sharing in a virtual space without disclosing physical surroundings, promising a new dimension of interaction.

offers a groundbreaking feature that enables content sharing in a virtual space without disclosing physical surroundings, promising a new dimension of interaction. iWork Apps (Keynote, Pages, and Numbers) have not been left behind, receiving updates that improve functionality and introduce new features, streamlining productivity tasks for users.

Areas Unchanged and Installation Recommendations

Despite the array of updates, certain areas like the live activity for the stopwatch in the Clock app and the Apple Music SharePlay option for HomePod and TV remain as is, awaiting future updates for any changes.

For those eager to install this beta version, a word of caution: it may be prudent to wait if you do not have a secondary device or are not a developer. Beta versions can come with bugs, and patience might save you from potential headaches.

Performance Insights

Interestingly, this update appears to enhance Airdrop speed significantly, a boon for those frequently sharing files between devices. Battery life feedback is mixed, with some users reporting improvements, a factor that often varies widely based on individual usage patterns.

Stability and Performance Benchmarks

Initial performance benchmarks post-update indicate stability in device performance, reassuring users that this significant update does not adversely affect the core functionality of their devices.

Apple’s iOS 17.5 beta 1 is a comprehensive update that promises to enhance connectivity, app functionality, and system performance across the board. With updates for EU app side-loading, reading goals in Books, podcast widget updates, and privacy and security enhancements, it’s clear that Apple continues to focus on delivering a rich and refined user experience. While some features remain unchanged, the overall direction and improvements suggest a positive trajectory for Apple’s ecosystem.

If you’re considering diving into this beta update, remember that while the allure of new features is tempting, the stability and bug-free experience of a fully released version might be worth the wait for most users. Developers and tech enthusiasts with access to secondary devices may proceed to explore the beta’s offerings, contributing to its refinement before a wider release, we are expecting the final version of iOS 17.5 sometime in May.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



